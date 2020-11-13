PH finishes 4th runner-up in Miss Globe pageant in Albania

Philippine Rowena Lucero Sasuluya (rightmost) finished fourth runner-up in Miss Globe 2020. Photo from Instagram.com/themissglobe

MANILA -- The Philippines remains a pageant powerhouse amid the pandemic as the country's representative was proclaimed fourth runner-up in Miss Globe 2020 in Tirana, Albania.

Aside from her runner-up finish, Rowena Lucero Sasuluya also won the People's Choice award.

The Miss Globe 2020 crown went to Lorinda Kolgeci of Kosovo, with representatives from Siberia, Ghana, and Brazil taking up the first to third runner-up positions.

In an Instagram Stories post, Sasuluya gave a glimpse of her fourth runner-up crown and sash.

"Maraming salamat sa inyong lahat," she said.

Screenshot from @lucerowee on Instagram Stories

Before competing in Miss Globe, Sasuluya was one of the candidates of Binibining Pilipinas, representing Guiguinto, Bulacan.

With the national pageant indefinitely postponed, the organizer of Miss Globe decided to handpick and invite Sasuluya to represent the Philippines in Albania.

Posting a copy of the letter inviting her to take part in Miss Globe, Sasuluya said in an Instagram post last month: "Just to set things clear... Here it is! I'm sooooooo excited!"

In her introduction video for Miss Globe, Sasuluya said she hopes to "promote the beauty and richness of Filipino culture" using her platform as a beauty queen.

The Albania-based Miss Globe pageant that Sasuluya participated in is organized by the Deliart Association.

It is different from the one mounted by the Canada-based Miss Globe Group, which has Stephanie Ricablanca as its Philippine representative.