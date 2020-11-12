LOOK: Dog, owner rescued from deep floods in Marikina

Manuel Luces, 37, and his Collie Sheperd dog Momo are rescued by an MMDA team from their place in Provident Village in Marikina on Thursday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr. Manuel Luces, 37, and his Collie Sheperd dog Momo are rescued by an MMDA team from their place in Provident Village in Marikina on Thursday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr. Manuel Luces, 37, and his Collie Sheperd dog Momo are rescued by an MMDA team from their place in Provident Village in Marikina on Thursday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr. Manuel Luces, 37, and his Collie Sheperd dog Momo are rescued by an MMDA team from their place in Provident Village in Marikina on Thursday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr. Manuel Luces, 37, and his Collie Sheperd dog Momo are rescued by an MMDA team from their place in Provident Village in Marikina on Thursday. Fernando G. Sepe Jr.

MANILA - Manuel Luces, 37, was overcome with joy after he and his 1 1/2-year-old Collie Sheperd dog, Momo, were rescued from deep floods in Provident Village in Marikina on Thursday.

The two had to spend the night at an adjoining house of a neighbor as continuous rains overnight brought by Typhoon Ulysses again flooded the village, which last saw a flood like this in 2009 during typhoon Ondoy.

Luces and Momo, who live by themselves in a rented room, said he is just happy to survive the disaster and would bring the dog with him to the evacuation center if they cannot find somewhere to live temporarily.

Ulysses, the 21st tropical cyclone to hit the country this year, forced tens of thousands of residents across the country to evacuate, with some scrambling onto rooftops to await rescue amid severe flooding.

Millions of households in Metro Manila, Rizal, Bicol Region and other areas also experienced power outage due to Ulysses.

The typhoon slammed into areas still reeling from Rolly, this year's most powerful typhoon, which killed at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes in early November.

