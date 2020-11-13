'Grabe 2020' trends as netizens wish for peaceful December

MANILA -- The Filipino word "grabe" is often used as an expression for something that is either amazing, or too much.

The same word was heavily used by netizens in the country to describe this year as "Grabe 2020" became a trending topic on Twitter on Friday morning.

They took to the microblogging site to express their frustrations over the year's many misfortunes, from the novel coronavirus pandemic to the onslaught of typhoons in the country.

Some of them pointed out how 2020 seemed to have an "entry" each month as one bad thing just kept happening after the other.

grabe 2020 every month may entry — ٍ (@jabekid) November 11, 2020

from taal, covid, lockdown, quarantine, political dispute and karon multiple typhoon is racking our nation. Grabe 2020 we really won't forget this year! — shein alexandra (@beltranshein) November 12, 2020

Just thinking about the amount of times we said "keep safe" this year ! 😣 Grabe 2020 bat ayaw mo tumigil?? pic.twitter.com/slmHYZu4Zd — Hey lance! (@lancedl_) November 12, 2020

grabe 2020 dami mong pasabog aren’t you done yet? — ella クルス (@ellacrooz) November 12, 2020

Others pleaded for a reprieve from the "madness," hoping that December would be a more peaceful time not only for the Philippines, but across the globe.

Starting from Taal Volcano eruption, covid-19 outbreak, lockdown, quarantine, political dispute, and now multiple typhoons are piling up and deteriorating the country. Grabe 2020, can't you spare a month of peace? — Krizia Tubat (@KriziaTubat2) November 12, 2020

“Grabe 2020” is trending & it perfectly sums up how all Filipinos feel right now.



We’re tired, beaten, and defeated. Universe, November na. Baka sa December pwede na kaming magpahinga? https://t.co/hFfYxQ8I50 — SOGIE Equality Now #PassADB (@Capital_A__) November 12, 2020

grabe 2020 you've done enough. bigay mo na samin ang December please. we all need to heal from all your damages. 💔 — Mr. J (@jhncrlm) November 12, 2020

Grabe 2020, sana naman last na yung ngayon. Ipaubaya mo naman na sana samin yung natitirang isang buwan mo. Sa December sana, pasayahin mo naman kami. — ☀︎︎ (@trixiemenggg) November 12, 2020

The Philippines is known for having the grandest and longest Christmas season in the world, with celebrations starting as early as September.

But the novel coronavirus pandemic has been spoiling the festivities after causing a ban on large gatherings and leaving many people jobless.

Nevertheless, a number of Filipinos still believe that Christmas can still be celebrated this year, but it has to be done with a lot of care and a bit of creativity.

Related video: