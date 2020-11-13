'Grabe 2020' trends as netizens wish for peaceful December

MANILA -- The Filipino word "grabe" is often used as an expression for something that is either amazing, or too much.
The same word was heavily used by netizens in the country to describe this year as "Grabe 2020" became a trending topic on Twitter on Friday morning.
They took to the microblogging site to express their frustrations over the year's many misfortunes, from the novel coronavirus pandemic to the onslaught of typhoons in the country.
Some of them pointed out how 2020 seemed to have an "entry" each month as one bad thing just kept happening after the other.
Others pleaded for a reprieve from the "madness," hoping that December would be a more peaceful time not only for the Philippines, but across the globe.
The Philippines is known for having the grandest and longest Christmas season in the world, with celebrations starting as early as September.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic has been spoiling the festivities after causing a ban on large gatherings and leaving many people jobless.
Nevertheless, a number of Filipinos still believe that Christmas can still be celebrated this year, but it has to be done with a lot of care and a bit of creativity.
