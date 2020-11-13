Docu on first colored film 'Ibong Adarna' flies back to past to protect future films

Before Philippine movies became available via the reel that Filipinos came to enjoy, the local movie industry had undergone changes from black and white to colored films before the war.

The classic movie "Ibong Adarna" is an example of such advancement in filmmaking at that time. It holds the distinction as the first Filipino movie with colored sequences.

In 1941, the movie, directed by Vicente Salumbides, brought color to the local film industry as it graced the screen of Dalisay Theater. It featured one of the queens of the golden age of Philippine Cinema: Mila del Sol.

Forward to 2020, the movie is only one of six surviving pre-war Philippine films.

"Ang 'Ibong Adarna' ay isa sa mga pinakalumang pelikula na na-restore ng ABS-CBN," said media veteran Leo Katigbak.

Journalist Jeff Canoy takes a look at our lost film history and the effort to restore and protect films so future generations can watch, appreciate, and witness their own history on film.

It also follows the story of actress del Sol through the years and her own efforts to protect the industry she loved.

Watch the documentary "Ang Pagbabalik ng Ibong Adarna" once more as news.abs-cbn.com streams it on November 15, Sunday, 9 p.m. It will also be shown on Kapamilya Online Live at 10:15 p.m. and on Kapamilya Channel at 11 p.m.