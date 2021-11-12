MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

ACCOR'S STAYCATION EXPERIENCES

International hotel operator Accor is offering a variety of staycation experiences for those in search of an inspiring escape close to home.

The hotel group, which operates brands such as Novotel, Raffles, Fairmont, Sofitel, and Mövenpick, is encouraging families to consider a change of scenery by offering a range of additional benefits across the Philippines.

The six family-friendly staycation experiences have been curated to allow parents to enjoy a weekend escape with their children, supported by stringent hygiene measures.

Accor's Philippines staycation offers are available to book until December 30, 2021 for stays until March 31, 2022. Accor Live Limitless members can earn double status nights and double loyalty points on every eligible stay at Accor resorts in the Philippines, while Accor Plus Members will enjoy an additional 10% off package prices.

More details are available on Accor's website.

DOT PUTS SPOTLIGHT ON PAMPANGA-CLARK-CEBU TOUR

With the easing of restrictions on leisure travel, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has started to promote the various tourism circuits that it had been developing throughout the year.

One of these is the Pampanga-Clark-Cebu City interregional tour that involves a diverse set of tourism attractions and experiences and their respective award-winning international airports.

For Pampanga, including Clark Freeport Zone, 92.08% of its tourism workers have already been vaccinated. Tourists can now safely visit the restaurants of Pampanga, the country’s culinary capital, and explore the province's sites, such as the Bacolor Church,

They can also visit Mt. Arayat National Park, Diaspora Farm Resort, Lubao Bamboo Hub, and the various attractions at the Clark Freeport Zone, like Clark Natural Park, Dinosaur Island, Clark Museum, to name a few.

For Metro Cebu, which includes Cebu City, 93.74% of tourism workers have been inoculated. Travelers can now visit these sites in Cebu City: Adlawon Farm, Sirao Flower Garden, Magellan's Cross, Sto. Nino Church, Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral, Plaza Hamabar, Cebu Heritage Monument, Colon Obelisk, and Museo Sugbo, among others.

GRAND SUMMIT HOTELS OPENS IN GENERAL SANTOS

Robinsons Hotels and Resorts' newest and upscale local brand, Grand Summit Hotels, held its soft opening last month in General Santos City.

Adhering to the safety and security protocols set by the city, only the hotel and casino’s employees, and PAGCOR officials were present during the ceremony.

A simple luncheon took place at the hotel’s all-day restaurant,

Café Summit, right after the blessing.

MARCO POLO ORTIGAS NOW ACCEPTING GUESTS

Marco Polo Ortigas is now accepting guests staying for leisure, in line with updated community health and safety conditions. Under the new guidelines, corporate meetings and social gatherings are also accepted for future dates.

Guests can enjoy indoor and al fresco dining, and wellness facilities such as the indoor swimming pool and fitness center. The hotel also enforces the maximum allowed capacity for corporate meetings and events, and social gatherings like wedding receptions and birthday celebrations.

More details are available on the hotel's social media accounts.

MICROTEL REPORTS 100% VACCINATION RATE

Microtel by Wyndham, an international chain of limited service hotels, has vaccinated 100% of its workforce in a bid to protect its employees and guests from the existing threat of COVID-19.

Microtel by Wyndham Davao boasts of a full 100% vaccination record of its hotel staff. PHINMA, the group’s parent company, also announced in July the rollout of PHINMAVax, an inoculation initiative for employees of their construction materials, education, property development, and hospitality businesses and their dependents.

MILLENNIAL RESORTS PUSH FOR SUSTAINABILITY IN BATANGAS

Inspired by Batangas' coastal surroundings, the eco-friendly beach properties of Millennial Resorts feature designs focused on sustainability and promise to provide guests with unconventional experiences and the warmth of Filipino hospitality.

The group, which is a sister company of Landco Pacific Corp., is registered for the prestigious EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification.

Millennial Resorts owns and operates the experiential resort accommodations Crusoe Cabins and Cocoons, which are situated in the master-planned Landco Beachtowns CaSoBē (Calatagan South Beach) and Club Laiya, both approximately a two- to three-hour drive from Metro Manila.

Crusoe Cabins are contemporary rooms constructed from upcycled container vans and refreshed with rustic and beachy exteriors that blend in with the relaxing coastline of Calatagan.

Cocoons, located at CaSoBē and Club Laiya, are refurbished giant concrete pipes built as pod-like rooms.

Millennial Resorts guests are also provided with the option to go paperless. Check-in and check-out, as well as requests for housekeeping services and room service, may be be done through the hotel's proprietary Milli App.

PAL OFFERS HIRAYA FLIGHT PASS

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is now offering a customizable and shareable flight travel pass.

Through the Hiraya Flight Pass, one can pre-purchase flights with open travel dates within one year to local destinations for one or multiple passengers.

These can be customized according to the desired number of flights, destinations, travel period, cabin class, travel date restrictions, fare type, booking class availability, and passengers who can book and fly. The price depends on the pass features selected by the passengers.

The Hiraya Flight Pass allows for up to 50% savings on flight costs as passengers may pre-purchase flights for multiple destinations at a pre-set low price. It can be shared with family members, friends or work colleagues as there is no need to specifically input names of companions upon purchase.

More details are available on PAL's website.

PENINSULA MANILA'S 'WISH YOU WERE HERE' ROOM PACKAGE

The Peninsula Manila is marking its 45th anniversary by offering a "Wish You Were Here" staycation room package at P4,545, inclusive of taxes.

The promo is valid for overnight stays from Sunday to Thursday until November 30 in a Superior Room, and includes access to the pool and fitness center.

Guests can also enjoy Peninsula Time, a check-in/check-out experience where guests may check in and out at any hour of the day or night for no additional fee – as early as 6 a.m. on Day 1 and check out as late as 10 p.m. on Day 2.

Upon check-in at the front desk, guests will be asked to spin a roulette for a chance to win a complimentary upgrade to a Deluxe Room or delicious pastries from The Peninsula Boutique.

More details are available on the hotel's website and social media pages.

PRIVATE HOLIDAY AT BANWA

Those who are looking for a private holiday can check out Banwa Private Island in northeastern Palawan.

The intimate all-villa luxury destination has pockets of lush gardens and stretches of pristine beach within a marine reserve. Guests can enjoy meals made of freshly grown ingredients from the farm, as prepared by private chefs.

It also has spots like the Coconut Grove for cocktails or intimate wedding receptions, the Compass Room to spark strategic ideas and future directions, and the Latitude Terrace for toasting to milestone birthdays or anniversaries. Guests can also swim, dive, snorkel, go fishing or take a sunset cruise.

More details are available at Banwa Private Island's website.

REDDOORZ LAUNCHES #TULOYTULOYLANG CAMPAIGN

Budget hotel chain brand RedDoorz invites Filipinos to embrace their urge to travel and celebrate new moments together just in time for the holiday season.

In a recent roundtable discussion titled #TuloyTuloyLang: The New Moments & Safe Travels Are Just Ahead, it showcased its safe and affordable offers, as well as new acquisitions.

As of this month, the company has acquired more than 300 properties and opened hotels in Cebu, Bohol, Boracay, Davao, Palawan, Siargao, and Zambales.

Since launching its lifestyle economy concept brand Sans Hotels earlier this year, RedDoorz has already acquired hotels in Manila, Cebu, and Tagaytay.

By The end of 2021, the multi-brand accommodations platform plans to acquire a total of 10 Sans hotels and 61 RedDoorz hotels.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER HOSTS APARTMENT ON AIRBNB

In celebration of the new chapter of "Sex and the City," Sarah Jessica Parker is opening the doors to Carrie Bradshaw's New York City apartment in partnership with Airbnb and Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Parker will host two, one-night stays for up to two guests each at a recreation of Carrie's brownstone on November 12 and 13 for only $23 a night, in honor of the 23 years since viewers were first introduced to the fashion-forward icon and her friends.

Guests will get a virtual greeting at check-in from Parker herself, and a narration reminiscent of each episode's intro.

They can also enjoy access to the style icon's closet and a fashion-focused photoshoot.

More details are available on Airbnb's website.