MANILA -- Samantha Panlilio is turning pressure into inspiration as she aims for the Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown.

In a sendoff event organized by Binibining Pilipinas on Friday, the Filipina beauty queen was asked about two of her batchmates -- Cindy Obeñita and Maureen Montagne, who emerged victorious in their respective international pageants.

Montagne was crowned Miss Globe 2021 in Albania last week, while Obeñita was earlier proclaimed Miss Intercontinental 2021 in Egypt.

"Cindy and Maureen have been nothing but an inspiration to me. They give me motivation... I saw that they were just so confident and they were really able to just keep everything together. And so classy, I really appreciate them for that as well," she said.

"Instead of taking it as pressure and putting all the weight on my shoulders, I'm taking Maureen and Cindy's wins as an inspiration to push me even harder, to really clinch that first golden crown," she added.

Obeñita, who was also present at the sendoff event, praised Panlilio for her dedication and perseverance, and expressed confidence that she will perform well in the Miss Grand International pageant.

"We're always here for you. If you want tips, if you want advice [we're just here]," she added.

Meanwhile, Panlilio hopes that her fellow Filipinos will continue voting for her in the online events of Miss Grand International to boost her chances of winning the competition.

When asked why she should be the Philippines' first wearer of the golden crown, she replied: "I think that I should be the first Filipina to be crowned as Miss Grand International because I know that I have the grit, I'm ready to work, and whatever the challenge you put in front of me, I know that I can handle it."

Panlilio's predecessor, Samantha Bernardo, finished first runner-up to Abena Akuaba Appiah of the United States in Miss Grand International 2020, which was held earlier this year.

The 2021 edition of the pageant is set to be held in Thailand on December 4.

