MANILA -- Pageant fans were in for a treat on Thursday night as beauty queens graced the Christmas tree lighting events in two establishments in Metro Manila.

Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez joined Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco and Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Naelah Alshorbaji during the launch of Resorts World Manila's "12 Thrills of Christmas" event."

Gomez is set to represent the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe in Israel next month, while Alshorbaji will take part in the virtual Miss Earth 2021 pageant later this month.

Ibasco, meanwhile, is the fourth Filipina to win the Miss Earth crown.

Resorts World Manila chief operating officer Stephen Reilly (left) and first vice president and head of Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Graham Coates pose with beauty queens (left to right): Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Naelah Alshorbaji, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, and Miss Earth 2017 Karen Ibasco. Handout

Meanwhile, this year's Binibining Pilipinas queens reunited at Araneta City for its annual Christmas lighting ceremony.

Spotted at the event were Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, first runner-up Gabby Basiano, second runner-up Meiji Cruz, and Bb. Araneta City 2021 Francesca Taruc.

Also with them was newly crowned Miss Intercontinental Cindy Obeñita. Maureen Montagne, who recently won the Miss Globe title, was unable to join them as she is still in Albania.

(Left to right): Bb. Pilipinas first runner-up Gabby Basiano, Bb. Araneta City 2021 Francesca Taruc, Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita, and second runner-up Meiji Cruz. Photo from Bb. Pilipinas' Facebook page

Related video: