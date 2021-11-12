Here are some announcements and events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

AYALA LAND UNVEILS CEILING MURAL AT LEGAZPI UNDERPASS

Ayala Land recently unveiled a vibrant mural at the Legazpi Underpass featuring flora and fauna from various regions of the Philippines.

According to lead artists Janica Rina and Jerson Samson, the mural "tells the story of how humans and nature can harmoniously thrive together, and also reminds us to value the natural treasures in our homeland." They were assisted by displaced artists during the project.

The Legazpi Underpass stands parallel to Ayala Avenue and connects the Ayala Triangle Gardens and Ayala Center.

Other underpasses in Makati that don ceiling murals are the Salcedo Underpass and the Ayala Avenue Underpass, each featuring a unique concept.

CANVA LAUNCHES VIDEO SUITE

Visual communications platform Canva recently launched a product that aims to empower users to design and publish professional-quality videos.

Available for free on the web, desktop, and mobile versions of the platform, Canva Video Suite has editing, recording, and collaboration features, thousands of customizable video templates, and an extensive media library.

It also makes it simple for users to get started on doing videos for TikTok Ads, YouTube Sets, and more, plus themed options for Halloween, New Year, and other celebrations.

More details are available on Canva's website.

CRIMSON BORACAY NOW HAS ARTIST-IN-RESIDENCE

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay has opened its doors to its first-ever artist-in-residence, Eric Egualada.

An initiative spearheaded by Crimson Boracay general manager Patrick Manthe, himself an artist and admirer of the visual arts, this creative residency will run for four months and include a number of activities.

Egualada will be handling on-site painting classes and art-related workshops for guests, local residents and even staff members, as a way of encouraging them to become more creative and expressive.

As artist-in-residence, he will be involved in Crimson's ARTS in Youth initiative which seeks to develop the talents of a new breed of creatives resident on the island. Through the program, Crimson will sponsor several young students in their artistic education.

Egualada was one of the featured artists at Crimson Boracay's Artistic Revelation featuring actress Anne Curtis as the subject back in March of this year. His work was also featured in Pamana, an exhibition that showcased the work of contemporary Angono artists, at Makati's Prism Gallery back in March 2018.

DESIGN STORY'S NEW SHOWROOM

Design Story has a new showroom that combines the features of a furniture shop, exhibit, and a café and bar, putting a spotlight on fresh picks to delight home and interior enthusiasts.

Located at The Alley at Karrivin Plaza in Makati, the gallery-style enclave

offers the latest pieces from Design Story’s flagship brands HAY, &Tradition, Stellar Works, and Verpan.

It also has a dedicated lightroom, a space showcasing a wide variety of most beautiful pendant lights, table lamps, and portable lighting fixtures from different brands. There is also the HAY home accessories area for budding decorators and seasoned interior designers.

The design-inspired café and bar, called Three Squares, is located right in the middle of the showroom and offers a take on signature dishes like beetroot hummus, smoked salmon toast, roast beef sandwich, and vongole pasta, as well as handcrafted signature coffee and cocktails.

POST-IT'S ORIGAMI FOX BOOKMARK

Post-it is encouraging the public to get creative by making this simple origami fox bookmark:

1. Take a piece of Post-it Note.

2. With the adhesive side facing you, fold from the non-adhesive side down about 1/3 of the way.

3. Fold it back in half.

4. Unfold it.

5. Using the unfolded line as a guide, fold it diagonally following the vertical center line on the right side.

6. Repeat previous step on the left side.

7. Flip the Post-it Note around and fold the right edge to the vertical center line to create a point.

8. Fold the left edge to the vertical center line to create a point on the other side.

9. Flip it around.

10. Draw in the details of the fox.

More ideas are available on Post-It's website.

SHELL'S NSAC VIRTUAL ART INTERACT KICKS OFF

The first leg of the Shell National Student Art Competition (NSAC) Virtual Art Interact has begun, with the aim of inspiring a new generation of artists in the country.

Themed "restART," it signifies that the nation's future can be rebuilt and revitalized through art.

The event highlight was a deep dive into conceptual art, where the artist makes use of the materials he has available to get their ideas across. This includes exploring alternative resources like charcoal, crayons, lipstick or other beauty items, used newspapers and magazines, and cardboard boxes.

There will be two more legs of Virtual Art Interact: "Tech and Art" on November 13; and "Art and Advocacy" on November 20. Interested participants may register on Shell's website.

VIRGIN LABFEST 16 SET FROM NOV. TO DEC.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), the Writer's Bloc, and Tanghalang Pilipino are hosting this year's Virgin Labfest (VLF) on the digital platform anew.

Now on its 16th year, the festival will be streamed from November 24 to December 5 on the CCP, VLF, and Tanghalang Pilipino Facebook Pages.

Choosing to focus on education, festival components are FFF -- Fair, Fellowship and Flashback.

The Fellowship Writing Program will be conducted from November 16 to December 5 under the tutelage of award-winning playwright Glenn Sevilla Mas. The culminating activity, which will be streamed for public viewing on December 5, will be directed by Dennis Marasigan.

The Playwrights Fair will be held from November 24 to December 5 featuring conversations with playwrights from all over the country. As part of the fair, the 4th Edition of the VLF Anthology and Elemental, a book of plays by women playwrights, will be launched.

For 2021, the festival takes on the theme of “Yakap” (embrace) as its catchphrase.

More details are available on CCP's website.