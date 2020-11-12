Why swimsuit competition was Rabiya Mateo's most unforgettable experience

MANILA – Iloilo beauty Rabiya Mateo was crowned the new Miss Universe Philippines winner last month but aside from taking home the most coveted crown, she also won Best in Swimsuit during the preliminary competition.

In an interview on “Magandang Buhay” on Wednesday, Mateo recalled her experience during the preliminary competition, saying it actually did not go as smoothly as it looked on camera.

“Kasi during the preliminary, 'yung ginawa namin naglagay kami ng body oil para makintab, para maganda siya sa screen. What happened, nung sinuot ko 'yung swimwear ko, it was color yellow, nadumihan siya.”

To remedy the situation, Mateo said she and her roommate rushed to the restroom to wash the swimwear.

Watch more in iWantTFC

“Ang ginawa namin, nag-rush kami sa CR parang 30 minutes before mag-start 'yung show… Before namin labahan talaga, ang dumi-dumi ng harap at saka ng likod,” she said.

“Yung roommate ko, tinulungan niya akong labahan 'yung swimwear ko and sabay namin siyang blinower. Pero nung moment na iyon, [sinusubukan] ko talaga to keep my nerves calm. Kasi maya-maya lalabas na ako,” she added.

Despite what happened, Mateo said she was fortunate because she won the best in swimsuit award.

“Blessing din because… So para lang siyang pagkakataon na sinusubok ni God 'yung character mo,” she said.

As the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines titlist under the new pageant organization, Mateo will represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant.