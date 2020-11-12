Online sale aims to help local artists, photographers

Handout

MANILA -- An online sale was recently launched not only to showcase works of local artists, but also to support their livelihood amid the pandemic.

"Print Jam 2020" is part of Shelter Fund, an initiative by Shutterspace Studio's printing arm Silver.

The online sale, which will run until November 20, features over 500 new, original, and signed works from 200 local artists, illustrators, and photographers.

All prints are produced using archival-grade materials and processes, with options for framing also available for customers.

Orders may be picked up at Shutterspace Studios in Katipunan, Quezon City, or have them delivered by booking their own couriers.

Organizers said bulk of sales from "Print Jam 2020" will go straight to the artists.

Related video: