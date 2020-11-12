LOOK: Catriona Gray arrives in Colombia to judge national pageant

MANILA -- Catriona Gray has finally arrived in Colombia and is set to help pick the country's representative in the Miss Universe pageant.

The former Miss Universe once again showcased local textiles through her outfit, which featured the colors of the Philippine flag.

"Thank you for the warm welcome," she said in an Instagram post, adding that her get-up is made of Yakan fabric.

The Instagram page of the Miss Universe Colombia organization also shared a photo of Gray with national director Natalie Ackermann and other representatives.

It was late last month when Gray revealed that she has been tapped to be a judge in this year's Miss Universe Colombia pageant.

"I am very excited to announce that I will be traveling to Colombia next month to be an official judge of Miss Universe Colombia. I've been personally invited by the national head of Colombia," she said in an interview on ANC's "Headstart."

Aside from being one of the judges of the competition, Gray said she will also do work with Smile Train as a global ambassador during her visit.

