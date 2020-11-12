3 properties recognized as PH's top spas for 2020

The Farm at San Benito. Handout

MANILA -- World Spa Awards recently named the top wellness brands across the globe, including three from the Philippines.

These include Conrad Spa Manila (Philippines' Best Hotel Spa), Aman Spa at Amanpulo in Palawan (Philippines' Best Resort Spa), and The Farm at San Benito in Batangas (Philippines' Best Wellness Retreat).

Global winners include Palace Spa at Gstaad Palace in Switzerland (World's Best Hotel Spa), HARNN Heritage Spa at InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort in Vietnam (World's Best Resort Spa), and Gaia Retreat and Spa in Australia (World's Best Day Spa), among others.

Properties from Asia, Africa, Europe, and other regions were also recognized.

Launched in 2015, World Spa Awards aims to "drive up standards within spa tourism by rewarding the organizations that are the leaders in the field."

In a statement, World Spa Awards managing director Rebecca Cohen said this year's winners "represent the very best of the best in the global spa and wellness sector," and have "demonstrated remarkable resilience in a year of unprecedented challenges."

The full list of 2020 awardees can be found here.

