Courtesy: Wise Gaming

MANILA - Esports duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna found themselves in the Summoners' Rift as they joined a League of Legends showmatch this Saturday.

The V33wise tandem, who started their roots in League of Legends before finding major success in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene, participated in the Rambulan Rito showmatch featuring old and new content creators.

The duo joined Bbkim, Gloco, Suzzysaur and Rebengga, while going up against Sadparu, Chichi, Kapitan Pugo, Supermj, Jillipuff, and Yvenne.

Their team, Team OGs, fell 1-2 however to the Team New Breeds.

They are also expected to join the Worlds watch party set for next week.