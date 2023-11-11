Home  >  Life

V33wise go back to old roots in League of Legends showmatch

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 11 2023 07:26 PM

Courtesy: Wise Gaming
Courtesy: Wise Gaming

MANILA - Esports duo Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna found themselves in the Summoners' Rift as they joined a League of Legends showmatch this Saturday. 

The V33wise tandem, who started their roots in League of Legends before finding major success in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene, participated in the Rambulan Rito showmatch featuring old and new content creators. 

The duo joined Bbkim, Gloco, Suzzysaur and Rebengga, while going up against Sadparu, Chichi, Kapitan Pugo, Supermj, Jillipuff, and Yvenne. 

Their team, Team OGs, fell 1-2 however to the Team New Breeds. 

They are also expected to join the Worlds watch party set for next week. 

Read More:  V33wise   LoL   League of Legends   OhMyV33nus  

BRAND NEWS