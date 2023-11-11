Life-sized nativity scene, newest Christmas attraction in Marikina

The Christmas decorations in a house in Marikina City. Jose Carretero, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — For a decade now, many have always looked forward to how a house in Hacienda Heights Subdivision in Conception Dos village in Marikina City will look like every Yuletide season.

Every 24th of October, the house reveals its decorations to spectators -- some of whom are their neighbors who wait to see how Christmassy the house would become.

Among them is Beth Catapang, whose house is just beside the prominent house in the village during Christmas season.

She said that the early Christmas decorations make them feel the holiday spirit.

“Talagang nakaka-inspire, nakakawalang stress,” Catapang said.

This year’s Christmas decorations is centered on the family.

This is why the newest attraction of the Christmas display is the life-sized nativity scene.

Christian Tanojera, the lead decorator of the Christmas house and the grandson of the owner said they wanted the visitors to feel the importance of a Jesus-centered family this holiday season, thus putting the nativity scene as the center of the display.

“We wanted to showcase the Filipino Christmas, kasi we know naman na Filipinos are parang family-centered. So we added [a] new nativity scene para ma-remind sila what Christmas is really about, which is about Jesus,” he said.

Ariel, one of the sons of the owner, said they always make sure that their display varies every year to make those who always look forward to their decorations more excited.

“Para naman 'pag may dumalaw may bago na naman, kasi taon-taon pumupunta ang mga regular, 'Ay may bago na naman sa hacienda, tingnan natin,' ganon,” he said.

Aside from the nativity scene, visitors can also see life-sized superheroes like Captain America, Wonder Woman, Batman, among others. Nut crackers are also present. The decoration will never be complete without Santa Claus and a Christmas tree.

Aside from the decorations outside the house, the living room is also fully decorated.

The indoor decorations are for the family’s relatives and friends to enjoy.

According to Ariel, this tradition started before their father's death, which they promised to continue. It has now been going on for a decade.

While setting up the decorations is tedious, it is also a fulfilling task that the family has always shared and enjoyed, according to Christian who has been taking the lead for three years now.

“In terms of sa hirap naman po and since its really my passion po to design parang or decorate such as mga Christmas, so medyo okay naman po yung hirap. Tsaka may mga katulong naman po ako, like 'yung mga pinsan ko rin po, mga tito ko rin po,” he said.

The decoration is adorned with half a million Christmas lights, causing their electricity consumption to spike during the season. This has prompted the family to use solar power, which Ariel said has helped lower the bill.

Aside from the Christmas decorations which the visitors enjoy every year, the family will bring back again this year the tradition of gift-giving every Christmas day.

For the family, having the decorations for ten long years now has not only fulfilled their promise to the family’s patriarch, but it also fulfilled their commitment to their constant visitors to witness Christmas spectacles every year.