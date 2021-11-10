(From left) Miss Supranational Philippines Dindi Pajares, Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez, and Miss Tourism Philippines Trisha Martinez join ‘Madlang Pi-Poll’ on Wednesday. ABS-CBN

Newly crowned Miss World Philippines Tracy Maureen Perez, along with her fellow titlists in the pageant, tried their wit in the interactive polling game “Madlang Pi-Poll” on Wednesday.

Perez was joined by Miss Supranational Philippines Dindi Joy Pajares and Miss Tourism Philippines Trisha Martinez.

Perez, Pajares, and Martinez relied on their wit across the seven rounds of live polling, showcasing the Q&A skills beauty queens are known for.

The queens ultimately settled for three correct guesses out of seven, taking home a total of P20,000, versus the home players’ accumulated P85,000.

Perez and and Martinez have yet to compete in their respective international pageants. Miss World will be held in December in Puerto Rico, while Miss Tourism Universe is scheduled before the end of the year in Lebanon.

Pajares, meanwhile, finished in the top 12 of the Miss Supranational pageant in August.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays and is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and iWantTFC.