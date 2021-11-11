UP to launch email service for alumni

File/Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The University of the Philippines (UP) is set to launch an official email service for its over 300,000 alumni this Friday.

Dubbed the Alumni Email Registration (AER), the application platform will be introduced in a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. on November 12 via the TVUP YouTube channel, as well as on UP's YouTube and Facebook pages.

AER will be available as a new feature of the website of the UP System Office of Alumni Relations (OAR). It will allow UP alumni who have been verified by the OAR to get their own email account ending with @alum.up.edu.ph.

Aside from access to information on events and other activities, the email account will also provide unlimited storage and will make it more convenient for alumni to update their personal information in UP's database.

The OAR clarified that the AER account may not be issued to anyone other the UP alumnus or alumna requesting the service. It added that only one account may be availed per person.