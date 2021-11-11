Photo from Ateneo De Manila University's website

MANILA — A newly discovered beetle species was named after former Ateneo De Manila University (ADMU) president Father Jett Villarin, the school said Thursday.

Named Byrrhinus villarini, the small, dark, and hairy beetle was discovered in Negros by Emmanuel Delocado and Hendrik Freitag from the Ateneo Biodiversity Research Laboratory of the Department of Biology.

“The discovery was made in the scope of the Ph.D. dissertation of Delocado, which he successfully defended on 9 November 2021. Freitag served as his adviser," the Ateneo said.

It was published in the international scientific journal ZooKeys through an article titled “Two new species of Byrrhinus Motschulsky, 1858 (Coleoptera, Limnichidae, Limnichinae) from Negros, Philippines”.

“Delocado and Freitag decided to name the new species after Fr. Villarin in recognition of his strong push for the environmental research agenda in the University during his nine-year tenure. Fr Villarin is also a researcher in the field of environment and sustainability,” ADMU said.

Villarin was "part of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) that received the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize for its evaluation of the status and recommendations on circumventing the global climate crisis," the school said.

"The other species, Byrrhinus negrosensis, was named after the island of Negros from which both species were collected,” it added.

According to the Ateneo, the discovery was the first in 28 years and in the “time of heightened anthropogenic activities in the island of Negros, especially in the protected areas.”

“The discovery was remarkable because the two species were the first additional new species of Philippine Byrrhinus in the last 28 years. From five known species present in the country, there are now seven Byrrhinus species. Four of which, including B. villarini and B. negrosensis, are found only in the Philippines."

"Findings like this provide an additional reason to push for the continued protection of such pristine localities despite the strong movement to privatize and commercialize these areas.”

The Ateneo said "there are only four laboratories worldwide, including the Ateneo Biodiversity Research Laboratory, studying taxonomy and systematics of the beetle family Limnichidae (minute marsh-loving beetles) to which Byrrhinus belongs.”

