MANILA -- Award-winning artist Robert Alejandro has been tapped to design the Christmas cards of UNICEF this year.

Themed "A Filipino Christmas," each set contains 12 cards in four designs.

Alejandro, who is also one of the pillars of the homegrown arts and crafts shop Papelmelroti, said the country's culture served as his inspiration in designing the cards.

"I've always been inspired by Philippine culture. I love how we live," he said in a statement.

"I believe we are a wonderful and kind people. We are fun-loving, so incredibly unique, and so connected to each other. I've always wanted that to be seen and felt through my art," he added.

Alejandro said he is honored to be "part of the UNICEF Cards legacy," especially as the organization marks its 75th anniversary.

"I was very excited when UNICEF tapped me to be part of this project to celebrate their 75th anniversary," he said. "Being asked to design for such an iconic product is a dream come true for me."

"These two years have been tough for all of us, most especially the children," Alejandro added. "I wish that even just for the holidays, they would forget that there was a pandemic and enjoy being with people they love and who love them back."

A box set of Christmas cards can be obtained by signing up to be a monthly donor at UNICEF (P600 a month), or by giving a one-time donation of P1,000.

UNICEF said the donations will help provide vulnerable children improved access to learning tools and resources, health and nutrition services such as vaccines, and emergency support.

"We all need hope in these difficult times, especially the most disadvantaged children and families. We are grateful to have Robert design these delightful cards as a token for all donors who contribute to UNICEF's work for children," said Susanna Snyman, UNICEF's chief of fundraising and partnerships.

