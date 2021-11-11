MANILA -- The official headshot of Beatrice Gomez for the 70th Miss Universe has been released.

The Filipina beauty queen looks elegant with her long waves and sparkly jewelry, which went well with her hot pink outfit.

Miss Universe Philippines encouraged the public to vote for her in the Miss Universe app. Check out the link, as seen in Gomez' Instagram bio, here.

The 70th Miss Universe pageant is set to be held in Eilat, Israel on December 12 at 7 p.m. ET (December 13, 7 a.m. in the Philippines).

Passes to the live telecast, preliminary competition, and national costume event will be sold starting November 15.

