From the bride's different wedding gowns to an emotional groom, celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay made sure to shine in their most special day as they tied the knot in a scenic mountain resort in Bataan.

Adarna teased her social media followers with some photos of her rocking different wedding gowns made by Frankie de Leon and Marc Rancy hours before the wedding.

Eventually, Adarna picked one of Rancy’s creations that has intricate details and kept her sultry with a high slit.

Meanwhile, Ramsay, who looked dapper in his Bianca Cordero suit, made sure to document the event with his groom’s men while preparing to walk in the aisle.

Present at the wedding were the families of the celebrity couple and their closest friends such as Vicki Belo and Beauty Gonzales.

Events photographers Pat Dy and Nelwin Uy, on the other hand, captured the magical wedding of the celebrity couple, which took place at Rancho Bernardo Luxury Villas in Bagac, Bataan.

Uy photographed an emotional Ramsay while seeing Adarna walking down the aisle on top of a hill overlooking the ocean.

Dy also shared some portraits of the couple wearing their wedding outfits just before the ceremony.

Adarna, 33, and Ramsay, 44, became officially a couple on February 4, and got engaged on March 30.