Food shorts: Ube pastillas sundae, truffle roast and more

BCN BY LAS FLORES REOPENS AT S'MAISON

Handout

BCN by Las Flores recently reopened at S'Maison at Conrad Manila. Diners can start their culinary journey by partaking of pintxos such as Octopus and Confit Potato, Tuna Tartar, Tuna Tartar and Avocado Cone, and Morcilla and Foie, or appetizers like Salmon Tartar, Patatas Bravas, Chirpirones Andaluza, Gambas, and Croquettes.

The restaurant also offers assorted paellas such as Paella Negra, Duck, Crab, Mar Y Montana, and Uni and Seafood Fideua, and mains like Secreto Iberico, Grilled Tuna Belly, Grilled Tenderloin, and Cochinillo Segoviano, among others.

Customers can finish off their meal with desserts like Torrija, Lemon Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Churros con Chocolate.

For inquiries and reservations, check out the restaurant's website and social media pages.

FOODPANDA SHARES SUCCESS STORIES OF PARTNER MERCHANTS

Handout

Some of the partners merchants of Foodpanda recently shared how their businesses flourished amid the pandemic thanks to the food delivery app.

Girly Bay Bulaong-Tingson of The Hive in Bulacan said residents of the province became familiar with her brand because of Foodpanda, adding that she will soon launch three more branches, including one in Cavite.

Hannah Mamon of The Barefruit Group of Companies, on the other hand, is thankful to Foodpanda for allowing her to grow in to the digital space, with 130 of her stores nationwide under the delivery app.



Cebu's Dimsum Break, meanwhile, said it was able to continue serving customers amid the pandemic through Foodpanda.

HIDILYN FOR JOLLIBEE'S CHAMP & JOY SUPER MEAL

Handout

Jollibee has tapped Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz to be the endorser of its limited-time menu offering.

The Champ & Joy Super Meal puts together Jollibee's best-selling Chickenjoy and Champ, and comes with a large Coke drink. As an added treat, customers will also get a special packaging featuring Diaz, and a limited edition collectible card of the weightlifter with every order.

Part of the proceeds of every Champ & Joy Super Meal will be donated to the Philippine Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission.

Priced at P240, the Champ & Joy Super Meal is available in Jollibee stores nationwide until November 30.

KENNY ROGERS' TRUFFLE ROAST

Handout

Kenny Rogers recently launched the Truffle Roast, which can serve as a centerpiece for this year's Christmas celebrations.

The Truffle Roast is served with buttermilk sauce and can be ordered as a group meal or a Solo B plate. The Group Meal includes one whole roast, four side dishes, four cups of rice, muffins, and a 1.5L Coke for P1,105.

The Solo B Plate, on the other hand, comes with a quarter chicken, 2 side dishes, rice, and muffin for P315.

Aside from the Truffle Roast, Kenny Rogers is also offering the new Spinach Mashed Potato. Both are available in all Kenny Rogers stores nationwide for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

MANG INASAL'S CHICKEN EMPANADA

Mang Inasal recently introduced its Chicken Empanada, a merienda item that has a mix of chicken chunks, potatoes, and raisins.

It comes in solo (starts at P49), packs of three (starts at P145), and boxes of six (starts at P289).

The Chicken Empanada can also be ordered with either the Palabok or the Extra Creamy Halo-Halo. Both Merienda Savers come with Lipton Iced Tea (starts at P95).

The new menu item is available in all Mang Inasal stores nationwide.

MAX'S LIMITED EDITION SHIRTS

In celebration of its 76th year, Max's is dropping limited edition shirts in collaboration with the apparel brand Linya-Linya.

Each shirt, which features all-time favorite items from Max's menu, is available for free for every purchase of Max's Set Meal good for 10 for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

MCDONALD'S UBE PASTILLAS, BRAZO DESSERTS

Handout

McDonald's is bringing a taste of Pinoy Christmas through its new holiday desserts.

Ube lovers can indulge in McDonald's take on the sugary delicacy with the Ube Pastillas Sundae and Ube Pastillas Frappe.

The fast food chain's Brazo de Mercedes Sundae, Brazo Frappe, and Brazo Coffee, on the other hand, offer the sweet, creamy flavor of the classic Filipino cake.

The new products are available for dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery for a limited time only.

Meanwhile, fully vaccinated customers can get a free apple pie at McDonald's for every minimum purchase worth P150 until November 30.

RED RIBBON LAUNCHES MOBILE APP

Bakeshop chain Red Ribbon recently launched its own mobile app as it takes online delivery services a step further.

The new app allows customers to order their favorite Red Ribbon treats on the same day or in advance via delivery and pickup, and enjoy exclusive deals and offers such as free delivery and discounts.

It also houses the Red Ribbon ReGALO eGift Cards, which can be sent to loved ones anywhere in the Philippines so they can redeem cakes and pastries at any Red Ribbon branch nationwide.

The Red Ribbon app is available for free download on Google Play and the App Store.

TGI FRIDAYS' PARTY BOXES

Handout

TGIFridays is offering Premium Party Boxes for socially-distanced parties at the office, Zoom family reunions and small gatherings with friends.

These are available for delivery and takeout starting at P600 each. Featured dishes include burgers, Salisbury steak, fish and chips, pork chop, and chipotle chicken, among others.

More details are available on TGIFridays' social media platforms.

ZIG OFFERS HEALTHY, HEARTY MEALS

Visum Ventures Inc. recently introduced Zig, a new spot for healthy and hearty meals.

It offers dishes such as It's A Thai salad (bowl or wrap), which includes roast beef, lollo rosa and romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, green bell pepper, cilantro, mint, roasted peanut, and Thai sweet chili dressing; Keep It Shimple, a sushi bowl of prawn, tempura crumbs, asparagus, mango, red cabbage, nori sheet, and sriracha mayo; Cheese Said Yes, a salad pizza made from sourdough or wheat bread and topped with mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, blue cheese, and kesong puti, and served with alfalfa, arugula, olive oil, and chili oil.

Zig also offers a variety of nutritious beverages in collaboration with Pure Nectar and HappiLab Kombuchas.

It is initially available for walk-in and curbside pick-up at Robinsons Magnolia, and delivery via GrabFood and Foodpanda.