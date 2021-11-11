Handout

MANILA -- Most adults find it hard to be role models for their children, particularly when it comes to digital habits, according to a global survey.

Conducted by the cybersecurity company Kaspersky, the survey involves 11,000 adults in 19 countries, excluding the Philippines. The respondents share one thing in common: they live with their children aged 7 to 12 years old.

According to the survey, 61% of parents said they struggle to follow the rules they set for their kids, with 54% trying to establish healthy digital habits for all family members.

Fifty-three percent of respondents said they want their children to spend less time on devices, particularly up to two hours. But almost half of them (48%) admitted that they spend three to five hours on their gadgets daily, and 62% of parents consider this time to be normal.

Other findings of the survey include:

- 68% of kids receive devices before the age of nine

- 48% of kids spend the same amount of time on devices as their parents -- three to five hours a day

- 37% of adults believe it's normal to share photos of family members on social networks, while 24% think this is acceptable for their children

- 22% of adults consider it reasonable to skip calls and turn off their phones so no one can contact them, but only 10% of them think such behavior is acceptable for kids

Marina Titova, vice-president for consumer product marketing at Kaspersky, said there are many ways for parents to set health digital practices at home.

“There are a variety of techniques and tools available to support them. These can be included through roleplay and games, or for a more technical approach, solutions such as apps are available that can help control screen time or determine a child's physical location," she said in a statement.

Some of the suggestions provided by Kaspersky to help children spend time on the Internet securely include:

- Surf and learn together. See where children spend their time online and explore how to best keep them safe.

- Consider downloading parental control apps and discuss this topic with your child to explain how such apps work and why they need them to stay safe online.

- Involve yourself in children's online activities from an early age, so this is the established norm, and so you can 'mentor' them.