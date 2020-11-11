Pacquiao looking forward to posing with his 'perfectly made' wax figure

MANILA -- Manny Pacquiao is looking forward to the day he can finally pose with his very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hong Kong.

In an interview posted on the Facebook page of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, the boxing icon and senator said it is "such an honor and pleasure" to have his wax figure be "in the distinguished company of Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, and other stars."

"I look forward to the day when I can visit the tourist attraction, take photos with my wax figure, and thank all of you in person for the all-out support," he said from his hometown of General Santos City via video call.

"For now, I would like to let you know that I deeply appreciate all your efforts in recognizing my contribution to the field of sports," he added, hoping that he would serve as an inspiration "not just to the Filipino people, but all people across the globe.

Sharing a message to those who continue to face challenges in pursuing their dreams, he went on: "Let us all together keep dreaming bigger... With God, all things are possible."

Pacquiao described his wax figure as "perfectly made," citing how it took them six hours to measure "every part of my face and body."

"I thought it's only one or two hours, but it's really a detailed process," he said.

Watch his interview with Madame Tussauds Hong Kong below:

Pacquiao is the second Filipino personality to be handpicked by Madame Tussauds to have a wax figure in Hong Kong, after Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

Another former Miss Universe, Catriona Gray, is also set to have her own replica in the museum's branch in Singapore.

