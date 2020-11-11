Organizers of Art Fair PH, Art in the Park to launch new project

"Finding Each Other" by Pin Calacal. Handout

MANILA -- Organizers of Art Fair Philippines and Art in the Park are set to launch a new project that aims to give the public both offline and online access to works by different artists.

Called "Uncrating O2O," the initiative will be made available digitally through its own Instagram page, and via an exhibit at the Greenbelt 5 gallery in Makati.

The pocket exhibit will feature small, portable works by 45 up-and-coming artists from Tin-Aw Art Management, as well as pieces by street artist Egg Fiasco.

The artworks will be housed in crates designed by scenographer Ed Lascon Jr., allowing for easier storage, delivery, and installation.

A render of the "Uncrating O2O" exhibit. Handout

Art enthusiasts may also check out the pieces at the physical venue, as well as platform-exclusive works, on the O2O Art Instagram page.

The hybrid event will run from November 12 to December 6.

This year's Art Fair Philippines was held at The Link Carpark in Makati last February, a month before lockdowns were imposed due to the pandemic.

Art in the Park, on the other hand, held its first online edition last August as its way of adapting to the "new normal."

