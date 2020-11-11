Baguio kicks off month-long creative festival

Red Aquino of TWI Media/Handout

Baguio recently launched Ibagiw 2020, the third edition of the city's month-long creative festival.

A grand opening ceremony was held last November 6 at the Baguio Convention Center, with the event also livestreamed on Facebook.

In a statement, the Department of Tourism (DOT) commended organizers of Ibagiw 2020 for their efforts to showcase Philippine heritage amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic.

Organizers include the city government of Baguio, the Baguio Arts and Crafts Collective, University of the Philippines Baguio, and DOT's regional office in the Cordilleras.

"DOT supports events like Ibagiw because it helps revive tourism and supports economic recovery. More importantly, it brings back jobs and gives hope to the artisans and craftsmen who help make Baguio's culture unique. The success of Ibagiw is the success of the city’s lifeblood: its creatives," said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

"We invite everyone to experience a different side of Baguio in the new normal. Ibagiw's commitment to highlighting the city's heritage fulfills DOT's vision to strengthen and push cultural tourism," she added.

The theme for Ibagiw 2020 is "Breathe Inspiration, Breathe in Baguio," with the festival to be open to the public until November 30.

Attendees can take part in creative and nature crawls every weekend, featuring destinations in Baguio such as Museo Kordilyera, the Botanical Garden, Ili-Likha Artists' Wateringhole, Tam-awan Village, and BenCab Museum.

Other events include an artisanal market, crafternoons, art exhibits, a children's book launch, and an artisans' day, among others, in multiple venues all over the city.

Locals will also be given the chance to express their creativity in gardening, woodcarving, and other crafts exhibitions.

Visitors are required to register on the VISITA app, where they will upload their RT-PCR test results, itinerary, travel authority, and accommodation details.

Upon arrival in Baguio, they will be asked to go to the triage center, to present their online registration and other requirements.

