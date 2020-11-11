After winning Miss Universe PH, Rabiya Mateo hopes to find her father

MANILA – Rabiya Mateo was unable to hold back her tears when she talked about her Indian-American father, whom she hasn’t seen since he left them when she was still young.

During the November 11 episode of “Magandang Buhay,” Mateo said it has been quite a while since she last saw her father but the last time she’s heard, he is living in Chicago and is working as a doctor.

“I didn’t grow up with my dad. Pero when I was young, naalala ko dati, 'yung kapatid kong lalaki ay mama’s boy tapos ako daddy’s girl. Bata pa ako noon pero I still have memories of my dad with me,” she said.

Mateo said one of the reasons why she joined the Miss Universe Philippines pageant was because she was inspired by the story of her predecessor, Gazini Ganados, who met her dad during the course of the competition.

“Sabi ko, I am 23 and I am not getting any younger, gusto ko sana malaman kung nasaan ba 'yung daddy ko, if okay lang ba siya. Kasi kung hindi, kung kailangan niya ng anak, pupuntahan ko siya at aalagaan ko siya,” she said, turning emotional.

Mateo said she could only hope that her father was able to watch her win the pageant.

“Siya po 'yung nagpangalan sa aking Rabiya which means queen or princess. Ino-offer ko din po ito sa kanya kahit hindi ko siya kasama, 'yung fact kasi na someday sa lahat ng achievements ko, sa pag-aaral ko, sa ginagawa ko ngayon, malalaman niya. Mare-realize niya na kahit wala siya, napalaki ako ng maayos ni mama kahit mag-isa lang mama ko,” she said.

When asked if she holds any grudge against her father, Mateo said: “Wala po kasi ganun kami pinalaki ni mama. Never siya nagsabi ng bad things about my dad. Parati niyang sinasabi na ‘Alam niyo dati, 'yung daddy niyo, kahit itlog lang at kanin ang kinakain basta mabili niya lang lahat ng books niya sa medicine.’ Ini-instill sa amin ni mama all the good traits ng tatay ko. Kaya never din ako nagtanim ng sama ng loob. Kasi sa paghihirap namin, never sinisi ni mama si daddy.”

Meanwhile, Mateo shared that had she lost, the Miss Universe Philippines would still be her last beauty pageant.

“Kasi I am the breadwinner of the family. Kapag sumali ka ng isang national pageant, ang dami mong kailangan i-sacrifice and unang una po sa lahat, sinacrifice ko po ang trabaho ko during the start of the competition. Kaya during the lockdown, wala talagang pumapasok na income. Si mama ko din, wala din siyang trabaho. 'Yung kapatid ko graduating pa. Lahat talaga 'yun parang nabawas siya sa savings ko. Sabi ko kailangan ko ibigay lahat kasi mahihirapan na ako next time,” she said.

While a lot of people from Iloilo City helped her, Mateo said: “Hindi mo talaga miiwasan na kailangan mong maglabas from your own pocket.”

And with controversies surrounding her victory, Mateo said she is grateful that she was able to speak to former Miss Universe winners Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray because they helped her regain her confidence.

“When I started my reign, hindi siya 'yung typical crowning moment na everybody is celebrating with you. 'Yun po siguro ang kailangan ko i-adjust 'yung sarili ko because hindi ko inakala na with the crown, mas dadami din 'yung magba-bash sayo, ihe-hate ka kahit hindi ka naman talaga nila kilala,” she said.

“Pero dahil nga po nakausap ko si Miss Pia and Catriona, sinasabi nila na ganun talaga kapag beauty queen ka. People can talk about you and sometimes you can’t do anything about it. You can’t stop it. Pero always remember kung bakit ka ba talaga nag-join. Is it to impress other people or is it your purpose to make a different in the society? Doon ako nabuhayan ng loob,” she added.

