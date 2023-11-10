Anne Jakrajutatip arrives on stage during the Miss Universe Extravaganza in Bangkok on November 7, 2022. Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP/File

The Miss Universe Organization will continue its operations, its owner clarified, as the brand's company filed for bankruptcy to resolve a "liquidity problem."

In an Instagram post, Thai entrepreneur Anne Jakrajutatip made it clear that the Miss Universe Organization "maintains a pristine record."

The pageant is one of the ventures under JKN Global Group, which recently revealed plans to rehabilitate its business.

"No matter what... I always put the Miss Universe Organization as my first priority in life. No matter how joyful or painful it's gonna be... Our universe must go on, must be great, and must stay on top as the legendary beauty olympics on the world!" Jakrajutatip wrote in the caption.

"I will sacrifice and do everything for the great success of our universe!" she added. "Thank you for your love and kind support to JKN!"

Jakrajutatip posted a statement from her JKN Global Group, which reiterated that "our operating cash is intact and the company will continue to run operations as planned."

"This is a necessary step in our growth to ensure that our debt is repaid and the company remains financially healthy," the statement read.

It also echoed Jakrajutatip's assessment of the Miss Universe Organization, saying the brand is "completely clean and will continue to operate as planned."

Proving their "dedication to excellence," Jakrajutatip said the public can look forward to "three spectacular broadcasts next week."

Philippine representative Michelle Dee has already arrived in El Salvador for this year's Miss Universe pageant on November 18 (November 19 in the Philippines).

She is aiming for the country's fifth Miss Universe crown.