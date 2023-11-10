LIST: 11.11 sale events in PH

MANILA -- Here are some of the 11.11 sale events in the country that you can check out this weekend.

ANYTIME FITNESS

Global gym giant Anytime Fitness is holding the 11.11 Fitmas Mega Sale, its biggest sale event for 2023.

From November 11 to 15, it will give treats for new members: joining fees will be waived, with a 15% discount on 12-month membership for P2,125.

The 11.11 Fitmas Mega Sale is available nationwide in all 145 branches of Anytime Fitness nationwide.

LAZADA

E-commerce platform Lazada is presenting its 11.11 sale from November 11 to 13.

Shoppers can get up to P1,000 off LazBonus vouchers and 100% free shipping, as well as deals and celebrity-inspired gift ideas from brand ambassadors Gabbi Garcia, Pia Wurtzbach, Andrea Brillantes, Sarah Geronimo, Anne Curtis, Alden Richards, and Kathryn Bernardo.

NEUTROGENA

Neutrogena is holding an 11.11 sale on hydrating skin care essentials.

Some of the featured products include the Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen Broad Spectrum, Oil-Free Acne Cleansing Gel, Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen, Hydro Boost Water Gel, Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Serum, and Hydro Boost Cleanser.

The promo will run starting November 11 on Shopee and Lazada.

OPPO

Oppo is holding its biggest sale of the year, offering up to 63% discount on select products sold on its official Lazada and Shopee stores.

Customers can also enjoy exclusive vouchers with a minimum spend, and a chance to join a raffle with the Oppo Find N3 Flip up for grabs.

They can also get freebies from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. on 11.11 for every smartphone purchase.

POCKY

Glico Philippines is celebrating Pocky Day on 11.11 by bringing the Pocky Cha11enge to TikTok, where users need to fit as many friends on screen in 11 seconds.

They need to wait for the virtual Pocky Box to appear on screen, then share their post on TikTok with the promo-specific hashtags and tag Glico Philippines' account. The challenge will run until November 25.

Pocky has also partnered with the selfie booth chain Life Four Cuts for a chance to get free products until November 25.

Meanwhile, Glico Philippines is also releasing a limited-edition flavor, the Festive Delight, in celebration of Pocky Day on 11.11. It features a mix of berries and macaron and will be available starting the end of November until December.

More details are available on the social media pages of Glico Philippines and Pocky Philippines.

SHOPBACK

Customers get a chance to double their cashback this 11.11 when they join the challenge in the ShopBack app, with winners picked daily.

Users who sign up and make a purchase via Shopback from November 3-13 would also get a minimum guarantee of P11 cashback. If they get lower than P11 cashback on their first purchase, they would be given the remaining amount within 7 days.

SHOPEE

E-commerce platform Shopee is holding the 11.11 Mega Pamasko Sale this November.

Users who shop and claim a code on Shopee Live until November 11 can get a shot at becoming a millionaire.

They can also get free shipping with no minimum spend, 70% off on various brands and sellers, and Shopee Mall Outlet Deals of up to 90% off.

TEFAL

Non-stick cookware brand Tefal is holding an 11.11 sale on Lazada, with promos such as up to 60% off on select products.

Customers can also get exclusive vouchers and free gifts from Tefal, Purefoods, and Magnolia when they shop the ranges, as well as cashback and free shipping perks.

Some of the featured products include the Cook 'N Clean 4-Piece Set, Light & Clean Frypan, Everyday Cooking Deep Frypan, Cook Healthy 4-Piece Set, and Ultimate Wokpan.

Tefal's 11.11 promo will run until November 13 on Lazada.

UNIQLO

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is holding an 11.11 sale featuring discounts, freebies, and more.

Customers can score deals on AIRism and HEATTECH products until November 16 in all Uniqlo stores nationwide, as well as the brand's website and app.

Meanwhile, Uniqlo will also hold a Thank You Festival from November 20 to December 10, with activities, gifts, and limited offers to customers.

Customers can also create holiday family portraits at the Uniqlo Manila Global Flagship Store at Glorietta 5 until December 31.