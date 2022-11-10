WATCH: Celeste Cortesi practices her Miss Universe walk

MANILA -- Celeste Cortesi continues to train for the upcoming Miss Universe pageant.

The public got a glimpse of the beauty queen's signature walk in a video shared on the social media pages of Miss Universe Philippines.

"A head-turner once she walks into the room!" the post read.

Cortesi will represent the Philippines in the 71st Miss Universe on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She will aim for the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1979), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before her Miss Universe stint, she competed as the country's delegate in Miss Earth 2018, where she finished in the Top 8.

