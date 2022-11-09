Filipino fans of boy band Enhypen are among the K-pop fans who have engaged in tree-planting efforts that have helped reduce carbon dioxide, according to fan-driven environmental movement Kpop4Planet. Photo: Twitter/@BELIFTLAB

MANILA — Thousands of trees planted by K-pop fans across the world, including those from the Philippines, help reduce carbon dioxide (CO2), an environmental group said Thursday, highlighting how fan communities can contribute in the fight against climate change.

Fan-driven movement Kpop4Planet said nearly 114,000 trees planted by K-pop fans worldwide in the past decade have helped reduce up to 28,000 tons of CO2.

The group released the findings as world leaders gather in Egypt for the United Nations’ COP27 climate summit.

Since August, Kpop4Planet has been collecting data on fan-led forest projects, which were “gathered online” and “verified by contacting each fandom” and through tree-planting agencies and organizations.

From 2012 to October 2022, fans from 80 different K-pop fandoms in 21 countries planted around 113,824 trees, helping cut CO2 by an estimated 28,456 tons, according to Kpop4Planet.

In the Philippines, Engene — fans of the boy band Enhypen — engaged in tree-planting initiatives called “Plant A Tree for Jay” and “Enhyforest” earlier this year, based on the group’s tracking.

Indonesian fans planted the most trees, mostly mangroves, at 52,636, followed by K-pop idol supporters in South Korea.

Based on fandom, supporters of K-pop superstars BTS planted the most trees, followed by fans of fellow male acts EXO, NCT, Infinite and TVXQ.

“K-pop fans have taken action to protect forests by planting and adopting trees -- which help absorb carbon and protect habitats, even creating their own forests,” Nurul Sarifah, a member of Kpop4Planet from Indonesia, said in a statement.

The group also urged world leaders to take tighter measures to protect forests.

“The climate crisis is getting worse, and it’s time governments and corporations take responsibility and stop giving excuses. Reduce emissions [and] end deforestation,” said Dayeon Lee, a Kpop4Planet member from South Korea.

Since 2021, Kpop4Planet has become a platform for K-pop fans around the world to discuss and raise awareness on climate-change issues.

As K-pop became a global phenomenon in the last two decades, the philanthropic efforts of its stars have inspired fans to take on similar initiatives to address social and environmental problems.

South Korea’s idol industry is also taking steps to become eco-friendly, with some companies turning to more sustainable ways of producing physical albums and merchandise.

But some agencies and artists have announced partnerships with non fungible-token (NFT) issuers, drawing criticism from fans since NFTS — which work through blockchain technology — are seen by many as ecologically-unfriendly.

RELATED VIDEO