Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo has opened up about her past relationship with Nick Jonas, revealing she thought she was going to marry him.

In the pilot episode of the reality show “The Culpo Sisters” which also stars her two sisters, the beauty queen confessed that the time she dated Jonas “was a very formative experience for me.”

“I moved to LA with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity,” she said, as quoted by People.

“My whole identity was in him, which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent," she added.

Calling that phase of her life a “pivotal moment,” Culpo said it was “something that taught me that you can't give up."

Since breaking up, the two have already moved on with their lives.

Culpo is now in a relationship with Christian McCaffrey, while Jonas is now married to actress Priyanka Chopra.

