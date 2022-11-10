Nas Daily to hold 'biggest ever meetup' in Manila

MANILA -- Nas Daily is set to do his "biggest ever meetup" in Manila.

The Arab-Israeli vlogger, whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He said the event will be held at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City on November 12.

"Hello from Manila! I want to meet all of you in person! I'm hosting my biggest ever meetup. And you're invited," he said, directing his fans to a link to register for the meetup.

Nas Daily rose to fame for his daily one-minute videos, which mostly documented his travels around the world.

He went on to create an online learning platform called Nas Academy.

In 2021, Nas Academy came under fire for offering an online course featuring traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od, which was dubbed by the latter's grandniece as a "scam."

The issue was eventually resolved as the Nas Academy team visited Whang-Od for a "customary reconciliation process" with the aid of the National Commission of Indigenous Peoples.

The online learning platform has also taken down the said course.

Related video: