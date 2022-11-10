MANILA -- The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) recently held a sendoff ceremony for beauty queen Hannah Arnold as she competes in the Miss International pageant later this year.

The Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 titleholder has been working with the DOST as she uses her platform to put a spotlight on science.

She graduated with a degree in Forensic Science from the University of Canberra in Australia.

Thanking the DOST for the gesture, Arnold said in an Instagram post that she is happy to see her two passions -- science and pageantry -- coming together.

"When I am asked what is the relevance of pageantry, this is exactly it: showing that us beauty queens can also excel in other environments and advocate for causes closest to our hearts and skillset," she said.

"I am ready to raise not only the Philippine flag but also the flag for S&T (science and technology)," she added.

It took a year for Arnold to finally have a chance to compete on the global pageant stage, following the postponement of Miss International in 2021.

This year's Miss International will be held at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan on December 13.

The Philippines has won Miss International six times: Gemma Cruz (1964), Aurora Pijuan (1970), Melanie Marquez (1979), Precious Lara Quigaman (2005), Bea Santiago (2013), and Kylie Verzosa (2016).

