A scene from a "Turandot" show in Turkey. Handout



MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is bringing back live opera performances after more than two years.

Giacomo Puccini's monumental opera, "Turandot," will be staged at 8 p.m. on December 9 at the CCP Main Theater, with a matinee at 3 p.m. on December 11.

The upcoming performances are a result of CCP's tie-up with the Embassy of Italy, Filipinas Opera Society Foundation, Inc., and Rustan’s Group of Companies.

Zenaida Tantoco, one of the producers representing Rustan's Group of Companies, said presenting "Turandot" would help "further promote Italian arts and culture in the Philippines."

"I am sure Filipino music lovers will enjoy the Puccini opera. The costumes and sets will dazzle them. Plus, the most popular aria in the opera, 'Nessun dorma,' will be heard live accompanied by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra under seasoned Italian conductor Valentino Favoino," she said in a statement released by CCP.

CCP president Margie Moran Floirendo, for her part, believes that the upcoming staging of "Turandot" will "also help improve opera appreciation in the country."

"An opera like 'Turandot' is one of the most powerful of the art forms. It combines music, voice, dance, drama, theater, and storytelling and uses massive sets and costumes. It evokes vivid emotions ranging from joy, love, life, loss, death, anger, and sadness that often leads to tragedy," she said.

"Turandot" at the CCP is directed by Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini, with Prince Sisowath Ravivaddhana Monipong as assistant director and Giovanni Pirandello as lighting designer.

Korean singers lead the cast, with soprano Lilla Lee as Princess Turandot and bass Jinsu Lee as the exiled Tartar king Timur.

Other cast members include soprano Rachelle Gerodias as Liu, Byeong In Park as Ping the Grand Chancellor, tenor Ivan Nery as Pong the Grand Intendant, tenor Nomher Nival as Emperor Altoum, and baritone Greg de Leon as Mandarino.

Also part of the opera are the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and ensembles from Viva Voce Voice Lab and Alice Reyes Dance Philippines.

Tickets are available at the CCP Box Office, TicketWorld, SM Tickets, and Rustan's.

Related video: