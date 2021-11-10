Screengrab from YouTube

Catriona Gray has released the first part of her vlog in South Africa, which includes plenty of sweet moments with her boyfriend, Sam Milby.

She was tapped as a backstage host in the Miss South Africa 2021 pageant. Her fellow Filipina Miss Universe, Pia Wurtzbach, was also part of the event as a judge.

In her vlog uploaded on Tuesday night, Gray can be seen touring Cape Town, Camps Bay, and a local winery. Milby was with her in all three locations, along with her team.

Upon their return to the hotel in the afternoon, the former beauty queen continued her work as a backstage host, getting a glimpse of the Miss South Africa 2021 stage and meeting the pageant's organizers.

"Today has been amazing. I can't believe that we have done so much," she said.

Toward the end of her vlog, Gray gave her viewers a glimpse of what to expect in part 2 of her South Africa trip, including her reunion with Wurtzbach and clips from her hosting stint.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

Before South Africa, Gray and Milby also toured Mauritius for their first on-screen project together: a celebrity guest appearance in Amazon Prime Video's travel series "Global Child."

