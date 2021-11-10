"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off" will be streamed on Broadway on Demand from November 12 to December 12. Handout

MANILA -- Repertory Philippines is taking performing arts from stage to screen as it streams its Christmas-themed musical starting this Friday.

"The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off" is the first production of Rep's Theater for Young Audiences (RTYA) in two years.

It will be streamed exclusively on Broadway on Demand from November 12 to December 12.

RTYA creative director Joy Virata, who is also the director of "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off," said this is their way of bringing the holiday cheer to kids and parents as many of them stay at home amid the pandemic.

"I was trying to figure out how to get things going again... I was thinking of all those children who were stuck at home, and parents wanting for something for them to do," she said in a recent virtual briefing with the media.

"Then I learned about streaming and found 'The Great Christmas Cooke Bakeoff,'" she continued, referring to the musical created by Broadway musical director Rick Hip-Flores. "I like it because the music was so great, and it was funny, and it was [about] Christmas, and cookies, and baking."

When asked about her experience of doing a musical that is intended for online viewers, Virata heaped praise on the show's cast members as they were able to adapt quickly.

"It's very, very different. I had to get used to it," she admitted. "But I'm so lucky my cast is much more techie than I am. They knew how to do it."

"It was really difficult for me to do the Zoom rehearsals because I couldn't see [them clearly]. I had to figure out the blocking. I just imagined where they should go," she added. "But it all came together."

After several online rehearsals, Virata and her team had four days to put "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off" together, which included a day of filming.

She said this was quite a challenge as they normally had two to three weeks to do the same thing pre-pandemic.

"I realized there's no going back to the theater anytime soon, especially the kids," she said. "But who knows, when we can come together again, I'm sure we can do it (musical) live."

"It will be easier [next time] because we've learned. It's a great learning experience for most of us, especially me," she added.

Cast members, for their part, said they are happy and thankful for the opportunity to perform again, even if it's not in front of a live audience.

"My favorite part, I think, of the entire experience after not having done theater for two years was when we were in costume after the shoot. We were just laying on stage [and taking in everything]," said Tim Pavino, who plays the role of one of the young cookie chefs in the musical.

"We're so thankful to Rep for the opportunity to give our gifts back to the audience."

Jep Go, also a lead star in "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off," said being able to perform again is "such an uplifting feeling."

"Even though we're on a new set of normal, the moment you step on stage again it's as if your breath is going to be lifted from your body. It's that kind of experience," he said.

He went on: "And being able to give joy to the kids is such a blessing and such a wonderful feeling. We've been craving for this, being able to perform after almost 2 years of doing nothing at home."

Other stars of "The Great Christmas Cookie Bake Off" include Becca Coates, Jillian Ita-as, Luigi Quesada, Justine Narciso, Steven Hotchkiss, Rachel Coates, Carla Guevara-Laforteza, Arnel Carrion, Jaime Wilson, and Hans Eckstein.

The creative team, on the other hand, is composed of set designer Ed Lacson, lighting designer John Batalla, costume designer Bonsai Cielo, and choreographer Deana Aquino. At the helm of the video production, which is managed by Silver Media, is director Treb Monteras.

Ticket prices are at P700 (24-hour access) and P1,000 (48-hour access). Broadway On Demand can be accessed via computer or mobile device through a web browser, or via tablet or smartphone through the Broadway On Demand app on App Store, Google Play, AppleTV, and Roku.