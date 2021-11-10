MANILA -- Excited for the 11.11 sale events on Thursday? Here's what to expect from e-commerce platforms, brands, malls, and more.

This list is arranged alphabetically.

ANKER

Anker is offering up to 60% off on all its products, as well as free shipping and vouchers worth up to P250.

The brand offers power banks such as the PowerCore III Sense 10K and Powerport Nano III 20W. Its products are available on the Anker Philippines website, and flagship stores in Lazada and Shopee.

ANYTIME FITNESS PH

On November 11, Anytime Fitness Philippines will hold its year-end sale, offering lower rates for both its Metro Manila and provincial clubs.

It will run for two weeks until November 25.

The sale rates can be availed by visiting any Anytime Fitness Philippines club, or through the sign-up links in its social media pages.

EASTWEST

EastWest Mastercard cardholders can avail of a 15% discount, up to P500, on their purchases at Lazada's 11.11 sale. A minimum spend of P3,000 is required, as well as the use of the promo code EWMCLAZ11 upon checkout on November 11.

On the other hand, EastWest Visa credit cardholders can also enjoy a 15% discount, up to P500, on Shopee's 11.11 sale. They need to make a minimum spend of P1,500 and use the promo code EWVISA1111 upon checkout on the same day.

Meanwhile, EastWest Mastercard cardholders can also get discounts for their food orders from Foodpanda until November 28. They can use the promo code EWMCPANDA150 once every weekend this November for P150 off a minimum spend of P600, and new Foodpanda users can use the promo code EWPANDANEW once this month for P250 off a minimum spend of P500.

GCASH

GCash recently kicked off its 11.11 Mega Deals with Alipay+ Rewards, giving its users access to participating brands including iQiyi, Viu, Google Play, Lazada, Foodpanda, and more.



First introduced to GCash as an in-app feature in April this year, Alipay+ Rewards brings global and local brands to mobile wallet users across different markets, allowing them to instantly claim or purchase vouchers.

GCash users have a chance to win lucky draw prizes, including an iPhone 13, by participating in the 11.11 Mega Deals co-promotions.

LAZADA

E-commerce platform Lazada is promising "low, low, lowest prices" in its 11.11 Biggest One-Day Shopping Festival this November 11.

Some of the offers include P50 off vouchers for every P500 minimum spend, midnight deals, and over P11 million worth of prizes.

Shoppers who use a credit or debit card during the sale event can avail of further discounts up to P1,111 off.

ORTIGAS MALLS

Establishments at Ortigas Malls' Greenhills, Tiendesitas, and Estancia are offering Christmas deals for its 11.11 Big Christmas Sale.

Happening until November 14, the sale event also offers exclusive freebies and discounts for Ortigas Community Card members. Registrations can be made on the Ortigas Malls app.

Customers can have their gifts delivered through ShopBox, a smart locker service available at Greenhills and Estancia. They can also shop at multiple stores and have their gifts sent through My Home Dashers, a personal shopper and delivery service.

PURITAN'S PRIDE

Puritan's Pride is offering Christmas bundles of its health supplements during the 11.11 sale events of Shopee and Lazada.

Among these is the Immunity Pack, which includes Vitamin C-500 mg with Bioflavonoids and Rose Hips, Vitamin D3 400 IU, and Zinc Gluconate Chelated 25mg. Available at Lazada on 11.11 for 23% off, it comes with a free tote bag for the first 270 customers who will purchase.

Also available are the Immunity Pack A and Melatonin, available through Shopee on 11.11 for 17% off and 30% off, respectively. The Immunity Pack A includes Vitamin C-500 mg with Bioflavonoids and Rose Hips and Zinc Gluconate Chelated 25mg, while Melatonin helps regulate sleep and protects the body by strengthening immunity.

SHOPEE

E-commerce platform Shopee is holding its 11.11 Big Christmas Sale this month to welcome the country's busiest shopping season.

Users can expect discounted products from over 25 categories and promos such as P1 deals, free shipping with no minimum spend, and 10% off daily.

Some of the featured brands offering exclusive deals include Xiaomi, POCO, realme, Samsung, Nokia, Vivo, DJI, PerySmith, Deerma, Coocaa Home, and Bata Philippines.

Shopee users can also check for in-store deals from brands such as Puregold, National Bookstore, Fully Booked, Power Mac Center, The Generics Pharmacy, Family Mart, Lawson, Olympic Village, Shoe Salon, Potato Corner, Mary Grace, Bonchon, Papa John’s, Siomai House, and Fruitas Group of Companies.

SKY

SKY is offering big savings on its Priority Pass and select pack add-on Activation Fee at the SKY Zone official store on Shopee Mall as part of its 11.11 Big Christmas Sale.

A Priority Pass allows Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal residents to reduce the waiting time for their SKY Fiber or SKYcable installation as it guarantees completion within 48-72 hours. During the promo period, Priority Passes will be available for P11, or almost 90% off from its original price of P100.

For SKYcable subscribers in the same areas that are looking to add more channels to their plan, they can purchase different select pack add-ons and only need to pay P1 for the activation fee on top of the monthly subscription fee. They can choose from the HBO Pack (P149/month), the Korean Pack (P199/month), and the News Pack (P100/month).

TINY BUDS

Tiny Buds is giving away its "Seeds of Hope" storybook and a Tiny Grow Kit set as a free gift for minimum orders worth P1,111 on November 11.

The promotion is happening on the Tiny Buds' official Lazada, Shopee, and Edamama stores.

A family-owned, female-led brand, Tiny Buds is known for its natural baby skin care and oral care products, as well as home cleaners and remedies.

WILCON DEPOT

Home improvement and construction supply retailer Wilcon Depot is offering up to 50% off on a wide range of products for its 11.11 sale.

Running until November 13, the sale event features discounts at all Wilcon Depot and Wilcon Home Essentials Stores with 71 branches nationwide, as well as on Wilcon's online store.

Customers can check out a selection of products in the following categories: tiles, sanitary ware, plumbing, furniture, home interior, houseware, outdoor living, building materials, hardware, electrical, appliances, tools, automotives, paints and sundries, and DIY items.