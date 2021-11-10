

For Ina Raymundo, one does not need to go to the gym or buy expensive exercise equipment to stay fit and healthy amid the pandemic.

In a recent webinar organized by the new food supplements brand LifeFood, the former sexy star said she been improvising her workout routine by incorporating them in her daily household chores.

Raymundo, who is currently staying in Vancouver, Canada, said the important thing is to be "constantly moving" to burn calories.

"I'm constantly moving, doing housework, so I feel that I am still healthy despite the fact na hindi na ako nakakapag-work out sa gym," she said.

Some of Raymundo's at-home exercise suggestions include going up and down the stairs, sweeping the floor, and moving items from one place to another.

"Kapag umaakyat sa hagdan, hindi 'yung usual na aakyat ka lang nang walang buhay. Kailangan buhay na buhay... 'yung talagang binibilisan mo," she explained. "Tapos halimbawa sa isang trip, puwede mong gawin lahat pero ginagawa ko back and forth para mas maraming steps. So 'yun ang pinaka-workout ko."

She went on: "Ang favorite ko 'yung magwalis, 'yun talaga nafi-feel ko nakaka-work out ako nang husto. Paglinis ng banyo, lahat 'yun ine-extra ko 'yung movements ko para workout siya. Kumbaga sa acting... 'di siya underacting, very theatrical siya."

And when it comes to her diet, Raymundo believes in balance and moderation.

"I try to eat six small meals," she said. "'Yung diet ko parang diet ng may diabetes: 'yung on time palagi, palaging on the dot."

"Meron akong cheat days. Halimbawa, Monday to Thursday I eat really clean, and then Friday to Sunday I eat what I've been craving for na sweets or chips. May balance," she stressed. "Kailangan balanse talaga ang buhay para maging buhay na buhay. You cannot be overworking and you cannot be idle, laging dapat nasa gitna ka lang."

"'Yun talaga ang sikreto para maging masaya ka, para maging healthy ka, and you're living your life pa rin. Hindi 'yung sobrang radical, di ba?" she ended.

