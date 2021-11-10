Christmas 2021: Seda's well-loved holiday ham is back

Seda's holiday ham was first created in 2014. Handout

MANILA -- Homegrown hotel chain Seda is bringing back its well-loved ham just in time for the holiday season.

Created by Seda Hotels executive chef Romualdo "Pepe" Castillo, the ham is only made available during the last quarter of the year to ensure freshness.

Each is made from organic pigs not older than 7 months to ensure an optimum fat and lean meat ratio, Castillo said. The meats are cured for more than a week, and massaged periodically to better distribute the flavors of the secret marinade.

"Ang curing nito is more than seven days, plus every three hours, minamasahe namin ito para mabalanse 'yung distribution ng lasa," the chef said in a recent virtual briefing with the media.

The hams are steamed and boiled with more secret ingredients, and divided into 1.1-kilogram portions.

These are then glazed with sugar, Palawan honey, and oranges, and blow-torched to seal in the flavors.

"Sobrang binabalik-balikan nila kung anong secret ingredients ang nilalagay ko," Castillo proudly said, still not revealing what he mixes in with the ham. "Parang 'di nila makalimutan ang ham na ito."

Seda's holiday ham is only available during the last quarter of the year. Handout

Seda Hotels senior group general manager Andrea Mastellone agreed with Castillo, describing their holiday ham as "a fantastic product."

He recalled the time Castillo first made the ham in 2014 as an addition to their Christmas hampers for corporate clients. Since then, they have sold more than 10,000 hams despite their limited selling period.

"Until today, the process is still the same," he said. "I was in production a couple of days ago testing everything."

"It is really an artisanal product that is worth a try... that you can't find in many places," he added.

Seda executives said the holiday ham is best enjoyed as is and paired with wine or alcohol. It can also be served with pasta -- macaroni and cheese, creamy carbonara, and aglio olio emerged as top suggestions.

Another option is to have it as part of a grazing platter. Seda offers a box of cheese and charcuterie for those who would rather skip the preparations and go straight to the festivities.

Seda's grazing box. Handout

Seda's holiday ham is available at P1,500 for orders in Metro Manila and Nuvali, and P1,100 for those who will buy it in Cebu. Orders are accepted at Seda BGC, Seda Vertis North, Seda Residences Makati, Seda Nuvali, and Seda Central Bloc Cebu.