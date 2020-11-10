New contest 'Kalderoke' combines singing, cooking

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Foundation has partnered with Phoenix Super LPG to launch the new show "Kalderoke," a singing and cooking showdown that will premiere on Kapamilya Channel on Saturday, November 14, at 8:30 a.m.

"Ngayon naman ang ating advocacy na gusto nating ipaalam sa ating mga Kapamilya ay nagse-center sa family. Ang 'Kalderoke' is a show that promotes family's togetherness through food," ABS-CBN Foundation managing director Susan Afan said in a press conference Tuesday.

Herny Albert Fadullon, president of Phoenix Petroleum, added that the innovative program offers fun and entertainment to Filipinos amid difficulties such as this pandemic.

"Spreading the joys of cooking, this has been a mission that Phoenix Super LPG has stayed fateful to and with 'Kalderoke,' we have found a way to do this and that is to merge cooking with singing. After all, we Pinoys love both food and music. Combining the two complimented by the partnership between ABS-CBN and Phoenix Super LPG has made it even more meaningful as we elevate singing home cooks to the national stage. This unique project has allowed us to make dreams come true while offering fun and entertainment to Filipinos not only in the country but worldwide. It is exactly during these extraordinary times that we need to occasionally break away and indulge more in what we love," Fadullon said.

Aside from entertainment, viewers will also learn a lot of things from the show -- from tips on how to be safe while cooking and even tips on how to sing.

The show, which is hosted by singer Sheryn Regis and comedian Wacky Kiray, will also feature new Filipino recipes with a twist every week.



Judges for the show are Star Music's composer and songwriter Jonathan Manalo, Phoenix Super LPG category marketing manager Marc Salboro, actress-comedienne Tuesday Vargas and the show's resident judge, chef Rolando Laudico.

Sixteen candidates dubbed as the "Kalderoke Royalties" will be competing to win the P100,000 grand prize.

"You have to strike a balance because 50% is 'yung singing-performance and 'yung 50% is 'yung actual na niluto nila. So how do you strike a balance? Kasi puwedeng sobrang galing nang pagkanta mo pero hindi mo masyadong naitawid ang pagluluto or vice versa. So that's what makes this show very interesting because anything can happen in the kitchen," explained Laudico.

"Ang advice ko lang you need to sing a song that you know from your heart, na hindi mo na kailangang isipin kung paano kantahin 'yon. 'Yung kahit anong ginagawa mo ay tuloy pa rin ang kanta mo. Have fun and sing and cook from the heart siguradong mananalo ka," Laudico added.

"Kalderoke" will have 17 episodes and will be aired on Kapamilya Channel and Kapamilya Online Live from November 14, 2020 to March 6, 2021.

