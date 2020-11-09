Kapampangan mom crowned Mrs. Philippines Worldwide

Pampanga’s Annette Supan Mendoza (middle) was crowned Mrs. Philippines Worldwide last October 30. Photo courtesy of Annette Supan Mendoza

Queen of Hearts Foundation Inc. has crowned 39-year-old mom Annette Supan Mendoza from Mexico, Pampanga as Mrs. Philippines Worldwide 2020.

The coronation ceremony was held in Bonifacio Global City last October 30.

For her national costume, Mendoza’s theme was combating COVID-19, with the tagline, “Pampanga, healing as one.”

It was also inspired by the unique and flavorful food and colorful lanterns of the province, which is known as the culinary and Christmas capital of the Philippines.

Organizers of the pageant made sure that health protocols were observed at the venue.

The pageant, which is exclusively for mothers, advocates women empowerment and the welfare of less fortunate families. Its latest charity was for communities worst hit by Super Typhoon Rolly in the Bicol region.

Now, Mendoza is busy travelling in different parts of the country as the titleholder.

“I’m looking forward to see the entire Philippines from regions one to 12, because I’m representing not only Pampanga, but the entire Philippines,” she said.

The pageant world can be overwhelming for a mother, but Mendoza is confident she will bring home the international title next year. According to Mendoza, her biggest edge over other contestants will be her personality.

“I have a heart, a big heart for everyone,” she said.

The international Mrs. Worldwide competition will be held in Singapore in March 2021.

In 2019, Philippine representative llena Tan was crowned Mrs. Worldwide 2nd runner-up.