Diaper deals to steal in Lazada’s 11.11 sale

MANILA — Products for infants, such as diapers, have topped e-commerce site Lazada’s 11.11 sale in the previous years because of its buy 1, take 1 deals.

Check out some deals parents can grab on the e-commerce site's upcoming sale.

1. MamyPoko Lovely Day and Night diaper pants

This baby diaper comes in 56 pieces of diaper pants per pack, and the large ones is sold for as low as P455. The product claims it has up to 8 hours absorption “so it can be used day and night.”

2. Huggies Dry diaper pants

Huggies Dry has been a diaper staple for so many years. This diaper (large) is sold for 120 pieces at a price of P1,115, with several thousands of mommies giving solid 5-star reviews on Lazada’s website.

3. EQ Pants

“It is just like underwear.”

For mommies who have active toddlers, this product is for you. This large EQ Pants claims “protection on the go” because of its easy wearability for active babies.

The product, which is priced as low as P168.46, comes in 24 pieces per pack and says it will keep the baby’s skin free from irritation and rashes.

4. Moony Natural baby diaper

For parents who are environment-conscious and prefer natural cotton for your babies, you should check out Moony Natural diapers, which are made from natural ingredients. The diaper is the first in Japan with a surface sheet made from organic cotton.

The diaper’s sheet also has olive oil, jojoba oil, and rice oil that help absorb wetness and prevent leakage.

It is priced at P888 for a pack with 58 pieces of diaper.

5. Pampers baby dry (taped)

The product features stretchy tapes which Pampers says are like “gentle hugs” for the baby that give a snug fit and prevent leaks. It also has a wetness indicator by changing the diaper’s color from yellow to blue when the baby has peed.

Pampers baby dry is up for grabs for a price of P755 for 116 pieces, a deal worth taking if your baby’s skin is prone to rashes.

6. Huggies GoodNites Bedtime

Huggies GoodNites is for children up to age 5 who are going through a “bed wetting phase.” While children get potty trained at an earlier time, this bed wetting phase could still be present to some, and parents know it could disturb a good night's sleep.

This product keeps a child dry through the night, and lets one sleep comfortably because of leak guards that fit securely around one’s legs.

It is designed to look like an underwear and has a lock system that draws wetness away.

Huggies GoodNites is available at Lazada and is sold for as low as P1,570.50 for 56 pieces.

news.abs-cbn.com is part of the Lazada Affiliate Program