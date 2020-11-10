Chef-mama: Appliances that may help you make cooking easy

MANILA — Miss delicious food that you only get to eat when dining out? Learn how to whip up yummy home-cooked meals with the right tools and appliances.

Check out these appliances that will help make cooking easy for the holidays:

1. Electric air fryers

Electric air fryers have buzzed through social media because of its frying capability even without the use of cooking oils. From cooking chicken to french fries, it just gets the job done while you multitask in your office or at home.

Air fryers promise “healthy food grade material” with its posh design and minimalist function. They cost as low as P1,390 up to P5,400 in Lazada.

2. Meat tenderizers

Cooking adobo, caldereta, or menudo on the holidays? Meat tenderizers could come in handy.

This meat tenderizer could also function as a marinade injector tool for meats, saving you time from marinating home cooked dishes.

This quality-grade tool could help tenderize pork chops, poultry, among others.

Some meat tenderizers cost as low as P85, while the multifunction ones cost up to P600.

3. Mini induction cooker

“The fun of cooking without an open flame.”

Trying out the Korean barbecue craze without the traditional grill in your homes? You might love this induction cooker.

This multipurpose electric ceramic cooker provides high fire-power for easy cooking and is smooth to operate with its knob and touch feature.

Its microcrystalline panel is explosion-proof, and features a timer for automatic cooking. This induction cooker is suitable for all kinds of flat-bottomed heat-resistant pots which means all aluminum pans, tea pots, casserole, enamel pot, and ceramic pot are compatible to use when cooking.

The appliance costs P3,999 in Lazada’s 11.11 sale, and can be placed anywhere in the house because of its portability.

4. Multi-cooker Stainless Steel Grade

This stainless multi-cooker features an anti-scalding handle and one-button switch. Package includes a non-stick pan which is easy to clean, and could lock in food nutrition and moisture.

It is sold at P342 during Lazada’s 11.11 sale, and the product currently has hundreds of 5-star reviews.

5. Food processors

Yearning for healthy, homemade meals but have tight schedules? You might like this Philips compact food processor which is best for shredding, slicing, emulsifying, and whisking.

The food processor’s compact design reduces space but not performance. It is easy to clean, ergonomic, and is dishwasher safe. Its double-sided stainless steel disc makes it easier to slice food with one side and shred with the other side.

The appliance also comes with an emulsifying tool, kneading tool, blade unit s-blade and a jar for a powerful performance.

6. Convection ovens

Hundreds of consumers dropped the 5-star rating on Lazada’s website for Sharp’s convection oven due to its reliability and versatility.

The convection oven has a top and bottom heating mechanism powered by convection technology, which transfers heat evenly. It also features a rotisserie fork and handle that rotates 360 degrees.

It also has a non-stick baking tray which ensures easy cleaning, a large viewing window, and a stainless steel handle that is anti-rust and durable.

Convection ovens are sold for as low as P1,299 and as high as P7,000 in Lazada's 11.11 sale.

news.abs-cbn.com is part of the Lazada Affiliate Program.