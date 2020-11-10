Budding baker, happy homemaker? 11.11 deals to grab for your home appliance needs

MANILA — The coronavirus pandemic made us stay and do everything at home for the rest of 2020, and with that some new appliances at home may be handy.

Some of these appliances available at Lazada 11.11 shop sale can help you become better homemakers.

With this budget-friendly electric oven, you can now make pastries at home. Originally at P3,090, this appliance may be sold to as low as P1,890.

If you want some sweet delight but also craving for some savory dishes then this 60L electric oven is for you.

Smart TVs are now in demand as this brand new technology can help you access streaming sites. Budget-friendly at as low as P10,299, high-end movie marathon has never been this affordable.

If you want the full on Netflix and chill experience then this 4k resolution and 55’’ TV is for you. Originally at P36,999, this appliance is priced as low as P28,100.

Serve up some refreshments with this 1.8 cubic feet bar refrigerator originally priced at P7,229.

If you need more space to stock some food during the quarantine then this 8.0 cubic feet two-door refrigerator is the one for you. Originally at P18,695, this appliance is priced as low as P16,495.

This petite washing machine is fit for your condos and dormitories. It can wash up to 2kg of clothing and its price can be lowered down to P1,855.35.

With this up to 10kg washer and up to 5.6kg dryer, washing clothes is made easier. This appliance is a good steal and can go as low as P9,000.

