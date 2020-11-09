Amid COVID-19 pandemic, religious group changes tack in preaching

Image courtesy of www.jw.org/en

MANILA -- A religious organization known for its house-to-house preaching activity is now using alternative methods of reaching people with their Bible message through letter writing and distributing reading materials instead.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jehovah's Witnesses had door-to-door preaching activities. They were also seen in public places with cart displays that offered free Bible-based publications, such as their magazines, "The Watchtower" and "Awake!"

But due to the coronavirus health protocols that must be followed, the group is instead using the web and mailing printed editions of their magazines in 240 areas worldwide in 300 languages.

"Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world will be participating in an unprecedented preaching campaign but they will not be knocking on people’s homes this time," the group said.

In the Philippines, over 230,000 members are participating in distributing printed copies of a special issue of The Watchtower entitled "What is God's Kingdom" this November.

Handout

It is available in at least 9 Philippine languages namely Bicol, Cebuano, Filipino Sign Language, Hiligaynon, Ibanag, Iloko, Pangasinan, Tagalog, and Waray-Waray, the group said.

In addition, an electronic copy can be downloaded on jw.org, the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

"Jehovah’s Witnesses believe that the Bible’s promises...will bring readers comfort and hope for a world free of pain and suffering amidst the pandemic, poverty, conflicts and disasters," the group said.

The Jehovah's Witnesses earlier shifted their conventions and weekly meetings via streaming and online platforms.

There are more than 8.6 million active Witnesses worldwide. In the Philippines, a famous member is actress Bela Padilla.