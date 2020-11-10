After album, Nadine Lustre drops 'Wildest Dreams' merchandise

MANILA -- After her visual album "Wildest Dreams" reached one million views in just three days, Nadine Lustre dropped another treat for her fans -- a line of themed merchandise.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, the actress and singer directed her fans to her shopping website as she shared photos of her wearing a hoodie and a pair of shorts from the collection.

"Wildest Dreams merch available now!" she said in the caption.

Lustre's "Wildest Dreams" merchandise consists of t-shirts, long-sleeved tees, hoodies, and shorts with prints from her visual album.

Prices range from P970 to P1,850.

Fashion plays a key role in "Wildest Dreams" as Lustre pulled off more than 50 looks in the visual spectacle, showcasing both local couture creations and streetwear pieces.

In a previous interview with the local fashion magazine Mega, Lustre said she wants to go beyond being an actress and singer and be known as a "brand."

Back in 2018, she dabbled in the beauty industry with the launch of Lustrous, her makeup line with BYS.

