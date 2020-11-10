11.11 sale: Office essentials to set the work from home mood

MANILA — For our safety and to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), many were obliged to work from home.

Some may find it hard to compartmentalize the mood from home and work as we are working on our own households.

Here are some things that you may want to consider buying at the Lazada’s 11.11 sale to set that work from home mood.

Folding table - P859

This 80cm x 40cm wooden folding table is a good steal as it is formerly priced at P2,999. You can also adjust its height and get it as low as P791.01.

If you have books and other work essentials to store in your work from home set-up, this desk with shelves is the best for you. This table comes in colors red and black.

Do not spend hours working on your bed. Skip backpain with an ergonomic office chair, now priced at almost half from original price of P3,850.

If you want a more homey vibe then this office chair, formerly priced at P8,900, with head and feet rest may come in handy. It’s price may go as low as P3,136.

Laptop stand - P687

Can’t you focus on what you’re looking when you work from home? Then this foldable aluminium alloy laptop stand, can ease it up. Formerly priced at P1,030, this may go down to P618.42.

Ring light - P968

Endless meetings online? Choose your best angle and lighting in order for you to be camera-ready with this ring light. You can attach your phone and it can be attached to your personal computers and laptops.

