11.11 sale: Keep kids busy at home with these early Christmas gift ideas

MANILA — The pandemic forced millions of children to stay at home. While this is best for their health and safety, children need to unwind too. Help them beat cabin fever with these gift ideas, which can all be delivered to your doorstep.

If you’re on a budget, here are 11 items you may want to check out on Lazada’s 11.11 sale.

1. Crayola Ultra-Clean Washable Crayons Color Max 24pcs for Kids - P179.75

Let kids tap their artistic side without the hassle of removing the stains from their clothes or even the wall at your home with these washable crayons. Buy it exactly on November 11 and you’ll get it at P161.77.

2. Crayola 6 color Washable Kid's Paint - P399.75

Teach your kids how to mix and create new colors with these washable paint and get it at P307.81 only if you purchase it on November 11 as well.

3. Pretend play with clay, P539. 78

Have fun with clay! Make your own pretend play food with inclusive tools. It's a perfect bonding activity for parents and children too.

4. Make your own slime, P349.75

Let boys and girls spend hours of fun with slime. This sensory toy will prevent bored children from having tantrums.

5. Hot Wheels Shipyard Escape Toy for Boys - P1,299.75

This car set includes 1 mini car (color may vary) and features swinging cargo crane and rolling speed boat. You can get it at P1,040 on sale.

6. Barbie Dollhouse - P3,599.75

It's every girl's dream play! Get the full on house experience with this Barbie dollhouse set with all the rooms like your actual kitchen and bedroom.

7. Giant Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle for Kids, P179.00

Help children develop problem-solving skills with this durable jigsaw puzzle. Elicit interest from kids with its colorful farm animals or dinosaur design.

8. Nintendo Switch - P19,995

Move it! Forget lockdown worries with this set that comes with a free Nintendo Labo, 1 Random Game and tempered glass. Avail of the discount this 11.11.

9. Nintendo Switch Lite - P10,990

If you are on a budget and still want to get that Nintendo Switch experience, try the Lite. It comes with a free tempered glass.

News.abs-cbn.com is part of the Lazada Affiliate Program.