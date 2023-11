A painting titled 'Femme a la Montre or Woman with a Watch' by Pablo Picasso is displayed at Sotheby's Dubai gallery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 25 September 2023. For the first time in over 50 years Southeby's Dubai is displaying Pablo Picasso's Monumental 1932 Portrait of Marie-Therese Walter masterpiece titled "Femme a la Montre or Woman with a Watch" with an estimate in excess of USD 120 million which will be sale at the auction in New York on 08-09 November 2023 EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

NEW YORK, United States - One of Pablo Picasso's masterpieces, "Woman with a Watch," was sold at auction Wednesday night for $139.3 million by Sotheby's in New York, the second highest price ever achieved for the artist.

The 1932 painting depicts one of the Spanish artist's companions and muses, the French painter Marie-Therese Walter, and had been valued at over $120 million before going on the block, according to Sotheby's.

