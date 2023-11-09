MANILA -- "There are no rules, it really depends on the person."

Lovi Poe made this statement as she shared her thoughts about wearing jewelry, saying it all boils down to one's preferences.

The actress was reintroduced as the brand ambassador of Imono Jewelry, which also launched its holiday collection. Imono's owner and creative director, Valerine "Goldy" Tang Hing, was also present at the event.

According to Poe, she has two main considerations when it comes to wearing jewelry -- her mood and the occasion.

"It's a way of expressing yourself. So my considerations would be my mood and the occasion. Actually, there are no rules," she declared.

"I am wearing the latest collection of Imono... basically sinuot ko lahat ng puwede kong suotin because they are all so beautiful," added Poe, who matched her jewelry with a sultry black pantsuit.

And while she is open to wearing any kind of jewelry, Poe said she is drawn ro gold as it suits her skin tone.

"Always gold kasi it suits my skin tone. I'm also starting to like white gold and silver but mapapansin nito, alwaus gold talaga for me kasi morena ako. I think mas nagpa-pop ang gold sa akin," she said.

Even while on set, Poe said she also makes it a point to wear jewelry that matches the character she portrays.

"I style myself when I am on set, kailangan pasok siya sa character ko," said the actress, who plays the role or Monique or Mokang on "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC